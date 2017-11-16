Amber Heard to Elon Musk You Really Love Me?

Amber Heard and Elon Musk Reunite for Breakfast

Amber Heard and Elon Musk are back together ... for one meal, at least -- and the timing of the reunion is pretty conspicuous.

The exes broke bread Thursday morning at a Sherman Oaks restaurant where, interestingly, they chose to sit right next to each other -- not across from each other. It's the first time they've been seen together since announcing their breakup back in August.

No obvious signs of PDA, so it could be totally copacetic. However, the sit-down comes the day after Elon revealed to Rolling Stone how heartbroken he was about Amber. He said, "I was really in love, and it hurt bad."

He added, "If I'm not in love, if I'm not with a long-term companion, I cannot be happy."

Not the sexiest mating call we've ever heard, but to each his/her own.

Two obvious things: Elon left in a Tesla, while holding a copy of GQ Australia ... with Amber on the cover.