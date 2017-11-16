Jordin Sparks Has Pregnancy Glow

Jordin Sparks I Got That Pregnancy Glow!

Jordin Sparks might've been keeping her marriage and pregnancy under wraps but there's no denying it now because she's got that pregnancy glow.

Jordin stepped out Wednesday in Studio City ... the first time she's been spotted since announcing she'd gotten both hitched and knocked up this summer. Lucky guy and father-to-be is fitness model Dana Isaiah.﻿

Although Jordin was dressed casual in Yeezys and wore no makeup, she still looked radiant. She's only about 3 months along, so can't really tell there's a pea in the pod, but the smile says it all.