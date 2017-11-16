'Pulp Fiction' Producer Says Admire Weinstein's Art Even Though He Sucks

EXCLUSIVE
Harvey Weinstein's one bad hombre, but the things he's accused of doing shouldn't tarnish the brilliant work his company accomplished ... so says "Pulp Fiction" producer Lawrence Bender.
We got the renowned producer leaving The Highlight Room in Hollywood Wednesday night, and asked him if it's awkward to see his cult classic with the Miramax logo all over it. Remember, Weinstein's former company distributed 'Pulp' and it's one of the films that made the company a Hollywood juggernaut.
As Lawrence sees it -- ya gotta be able to compartmentalize when it comes to Weinstein the man, and Weinstein the producer.
Good luck with that.