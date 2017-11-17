Daz Dillinger Talks Lil Peep and Hip-Hop's Prescription Pill Epidemic

Daz Dillinger Lil Peep Is a Warning ... Rx Pills Are Epidemic in Rap!!!

Daz Dillinger says Lil Peep's death should set off alarms -- prescription pill addiction isn't just a problem in hip-hop, it's part of the culture.

We got Tha Dogg Pound legend at LAX Thursday, and he reacted to emo rapper Lil Peep dying of what police suspect is an overdose. Daz says this needs to be the moment when artists quit glorifying pill popping, as Peep often did with Xanax and other meds.

While DD famously rapped back in the day about marijuana, especially on The Chronic, he says the danger is way higher today.

Strange to hear Daz talk about rappers as role models -- but that's what he thinks it's gonna take to reverse the deadly opiod epidemic among young people.