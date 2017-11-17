Tyrese Big Win in Court Judge Allows Contact with Daughter

Tyrese Wins in Court, Judge Allows Contact with Daughter

EXCLUSIVE

Tyrese just scored a big victory in court after a judge denied his ex's request for a permanent restraining order which would have severely restricted the actor's access to his daughter, Shayla.

The judge ruled Tyrese and Norma Gibson will get 50/50 joint custody beginning in January. Until then, we're told both sides have worked out a visitation schedule that will allow Tyrese to see Shayla over the holidays.

As we reported ... Norma claimed Tyrese physically abused the 10-year-old, claiming he beat her 12 to 16 times. Tyrese says he only struck her once on the bottom, and that Norma is simply vengeful.

Over the course of the 3-week court battle, Tyrese has posted multiple videos chronicling his own personal turmoil.

Tyrese had an online meltdown that he blamed on a Rx drug he was taking for depression.

He also claimed Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million to dig himself out of a financial hole, but that turned out to be false.

Nonetheless ... the restraining order is now history, opening the door to a renewed relationship between father and daughter.