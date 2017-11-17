'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' Shocking Fan Scam Fake $35,000 Tickets!!!

'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' Fans Getting Scammed Out of Thousands in China

EXCLUSIVE

'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show﻿' fans are getting scammed into dropping tens of thousands of dollars for a prized ticket to the China show ... and we've learned the tickets aren't worth the paper they're printed on.

We did some digging and found out the company behind the show is not selling tickets ... the real tickets are free by invitation only.

The Chinese equivalent to eBay is now littered with offers to purchase tickets ... we found the rock-bottom price was $7,000 and the highest was a staggering $35,000 which supposedly got you a seat in the first 5 rows. And get this for audacious ... the $35k includes a phantom afterparty.

Other fake listings promise front row seats and claim Taylor Swift and Harry Styles will be performing. Not true.

Producers are trying to scrub the fake offers from the online marketplace, but they're still up.

The 2017 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' will air November 28 on CBS.