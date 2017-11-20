Sylvester Stallone Ex-Wife Brigitte Nielsen Sexual Assault Story is a Lie

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Brigitte Nielsen Says Sexual Assault is a Lie

EXCLUSIVE

Sylvester Stallone's ex-wife, Brigitte Nielsen, says there is no way Stallone could have sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas because she was with him the entire time.

The Daily Mail posted a story that the 16-year-old met Stallone in 1986 during the filming of "Over the Top" and he invited the girl to his hotel room at the Vegas Hilton where he allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him as his bodyguard raped her.

Nielsen tells TMZ, "During the summer of 1986 we were newlyweds. I was inseparable with Sylvester when 'Over the Top' was being shot in Las Vegas. The story claims that at approximately 8:30 in the evening during the shoot of the movie the person claims she was in our suite at the Hilton Hotel."

Nielsen goes on to say, "This incident did not occur. Most of the day, I would watch him film, then we'd have dinner and go to our room. No other person was in the room with him, but me."

The Daily Mail post says the girl was introduced to Stallone by his "Over the Top" co-star, David Mendenhall. Mendenhall tells TMZ, "I was shocked when I read the Daily Mail article. It's completely false that I introduced a 16-year-old female stranger to Mr. Stallone near an elevator in the Hilton, or anywhere else for that matter."

He goes on ... "The only people I introduced to Mr. Stallone were my relatives who visited me on the set."

As for Nielsen, we're told she and Stallone haven't spoken in nearly 30 years. Nevertheless, she says, "I can say for certain that it is impossible for this incident to have occurred," adding, "It's unbelievable that Sylvester and his family have to suffer through this over something that never happened."

The Daily Mail post includes what looks like a police report filed by the 16-year-old. Vegas police have no record of the report. According to the story, the girl decided she did not want the case prosecuted so Vegas police dropped it.