Charlie Rose Fired by CBS

Charlie Rose Fired By CBS

Breaking News

CBS launched an investigation into allegations Charlie Rose sexually assaulted co-workers, and it didn't take long for the network to reach a conclusion ... because Rose has just been fired.

Rose was suspended Monday after the Washington Post story that 8 women accused him of various forms of sexual harassment and assault.

CBS News President David Rhodes issued a statement ... "A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose's employment with CBS News effective immediately. This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program."

Rhodes went on to say, "I'm deeply disappointed and angry that people were victimized."

Rose apologized, saying he misread signals and felt his overtures involved "shared feelings."

It's unclear how the network reached its conclusion so quickly, but Rose is now out of CBS News. His PBS show has also been put on ice.

Rose told a photog Monday night his conduct did not involve wrongdoing.