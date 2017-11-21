Gabby Douglas Says U.S. Team Doctor Larry Nassar Abused Her, Too

Gabby Douglas Team USA Doctor Abused Me, Too ... I Wasn't Victim Shaming!

Breaking News

Gabby Douglas just announced that she, too, was abused by her former team doctor, Larry Nassar ... this after 2 other U.S. gymnasts claimed the same thing.

Gabby issued a statement Tuesday which started out by apologizing for her perceived victim shaming of ex-teammate Aly Raisman ... and then dropped the bombshell that she, too, was a victim.

She said she didn't view her comments as victim shaming because "I know that no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you. It would be like saying that because of the leotards we wore, it was our fault that we were abused by Larry Nassar."

Gabby continued ... "I didn't publicly share my experiences as well as many other things because for years we were conditioned to stay silent and honestly some things were extremely painful. I wholeheartedly support my teammates for coming forward with what happened to them."

As we reported ... Simone Biles blasted Gabby last week after Gabby essentially told Aly that women need to dress modestly to help avoid attracting potential predators.

Gabby apologized for the way her comment came off at the time .. but did not go public with her accusation of sexual abuse until now.