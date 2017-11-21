Jake Paul Mark My Words ... I'll Be 1st Social Media Billionaire!!!

YouTube Superstar Jake Paul Says He'll Be First Social Media Billionaire

YouTube celeb Jake Paul ﻿ain't trying to get on the A-list ... he's more about the B-list, as in BILLIONAIRE.

We got Jake at LAX Monday where we congratulated him on plunking down $7 mil for a sick new Calabasas crib. Turns out Jake's early goal was to buy a pad in that area. So, he's checked that box.

What's next for the 20-year-old? He unloaded a list of goals for us, and pay attention to the biggest one -- 10 years from now Jake plans to be pretty high on the Forbes list.

Don't count him out.