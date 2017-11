Jake Paul Mark My Words ... I'll Be 1st Social Media Billionaire!!!

YouTube Superstar Jake Paul Says He'll Be First Social Media Billionaire

YouTube celeb Jake Paul ain't trying to get on the A-list ... he's more about the B-list, as in BILLIONAIRE.

We got Jake at LAX Monday where we congratulated him on plunking down $7 mil for a sick new Calabasas crib. Turns out Jake's early goal was to buy a pad in that area. So, he's checked that box.

What's next for the 20-year-old? He unloaded a list of goals for us, and pay attention to the biggest one -- 10 years from now Jake plans to be pretty high on the Forbes list.

Don't count him out.