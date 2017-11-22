Desiigner Couldn't Hold It ... Urine Trouble Now

Desiigner Caught Peeing in Public on Garage Then Running Back to His Car

EXCLUSIVE

Desiigner got caught with his pants down while making a surprise pit stop in a residential neighborhood ... and TMZ has the video!

The rapper was spotted in WeHo Tuesday taking a leak on someone's garage door. After relieving himself, he hustles across the street and hops back into his hot whip.

We're told right before Desiigner's public pee break ... he snapped a few pics with fans on the street and loaded some Fresh Corn Grill to-go bags into the car.

Hopefully he washed his hands before he chowed down.