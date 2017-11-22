Donald Trump LaVar Ball Is 'Poor Man's Don King' ... 'Without the Hair'

Donald Trump Calls LaVar Ball a 'Poor Man's Don King without the Hair'

Breaking News

ONLY IN AMERICA!!!!!!

Donald Trump is CONTINUING his war with LaVar Ball -- this time ripping him as the "poor man's version of Don King, but without the hair."

Trump is clearly still pissed over LaVar's CNN interview -- in which Ball refused to thank POTUS for helping get his son LiAngelo Ball and 2 other UCLA teammates out of China after they shoplifted.

"It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.."

Trump continued, "LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!"

Trump then switched gears to the NFL -- and suggested the league is considering changing the policy on the national anthem next season.

"The NFL is now thinking about a new idea - keeping teams in the Locker Room during the National Anthem next season. That’s almost as bad as kneeling! When will the highly paid Commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing your league!"