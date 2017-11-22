Kim Zolciak Is Not Pregnant

Kim Zolciak I'm Not Pregnant! But Brielle IS a Brat

Exclusive Details

Kim Zolciak will not be eating for 2 this Thanksgiving -- she's not pregnant, despite her daughter, Brielle, announcing she is expecting baby number 7.

Brielle claimed early Wednesday her mom was preggo, but sources close to Kim tell us it was just a vengeful joke. Brielle was getting back at her mom for accidentally Snapchatting a vid of Brielle flashing her boob earlier in the week.

We're told Kim only found out about Brielle's prank when people started blowing up her phone and congratulating her. Brielle's already deleted the tweet, but not before the rumor was reported on several websites.

Thanksgiving dinner's gonna be fun in casa Biermann.