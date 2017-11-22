Netflix Drops The Weinstein Company from 2018 Golden Globes Party

The Weinstein Company Netflix Cuts Ties for Golden Globes After-Party

Netflix will be hosting its own after-party for 2018's Golden Globes Awards -- 'cause they've cut ties with longtime partner and co-host The Weinstein Company ... TMZ has learned.

Our Netflix sources tell us Netflix has opted to take TWC off the billing for their famous party after the awards ceremony in January -- and the allegations against its co-founder, Harvey Weinstein, have everything to do with it.

The Netflix-Weinstein after-party is one of the biggest shindigs during the Golden Globes -- they've been hosting it together for the past 3 years, and even held it at The Beverly Hilton in 2017.

TWC has been a prominent partner with the streaming service for a while now, having produced a handful of movies and shows for them -- including "Marco Polo" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: The Green Legend."

As for the upcoming bash ... we're told Netflix hasn't locked down a location yet for their after-party, but sources say they're eyeing the Waldorf Astoria in Bev Hills.