TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Derek Fisher Kobe's Name's In the Mix for Next 'Dancing with the Stars'

11/23/2017 12:10 AM PST

Kobe Bryant's Name 'Keeps Coming Up' for 'Dancing with the Stars,' Says Derek Fisher

Breaking News

Kobe Bryant ... in the ballroom?? Maybe. 

With "Dancing with the Stars" doing a full sports-themed competition with athletes next season, Derek Fisher told TooFab.com "Kobe's name keeps coming up."

"He loves the show. He and the family watch it," Fisher said ... "[Producers] should at least try and call him!" 

Fisher competed on the show this season and loved it -- despite being the 3rd couple eliminated. 

Athletes tend to kill it on the show -- with NFL stars like Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward, Donald Driver and Rashad Jennings all winning dancing championships. 

Your move, Kobe. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web