Kobe Bryant's Name 'Keeps Coming Up' for 'Dancing with the Stars,' Says Derek Fisher

Kobe Bryant ... in the ballroom?? Maybe.
With "Dancing with the Stars" doing a full sports-themed competition with athletes next season, Derek Fisher told TooFab.com "Kobe's name keeps coming up."
"He loves the show. He and the family watch it," Fisher said ... "[Producers] should at least try and call him!"
Fisher competed on the show this season and loved it -- despite being the 3rd couple eliminated.
Athletes tend to kill it on the show -- with NFL stars like Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward, Donald Driver and Rashad Jennings all winning dancing championships.
Your move, Kobe.