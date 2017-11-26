Trump vs. JFK: Presidential Artwork Up for Auction

Trump vs. JFK Art Showdown

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump is going head-to-head with one of the most famous presidents in U.S. history ... in an art auction showdown.

Both Trump and John F. Kennedy will have original artwork on display and up for grabs Dec. 2 at Heritage Auctions' Americana & Political Memorabilia auction. The Prez's piece is a detailed doodle of the NYC skyline ... including sketched-in windows and yellow cabs.

Trump's sketch was donated to a charity in 2005 and is expected to sell for at least $15,000 ... but that's only a fraction of what JFK's expected to fetch.

Kennedy's piece is slightly more sophisticated -- an original oil painting from 1955 signed by the former Prez ... which hung in Robert F. Kennedy's Hickory Hill home for years.

The artwork is believed to be one of just 2 known JFK paintings ... the other ensconced in the Kennedy Library. It's expected to fetch around $50,000.

So we gotta ask -- if you had the dough ... which art would you buy?