Ray J & Princess Love We ARE Pregnant!!! Here's the Proof

Ray J and Princess Love Really Are Expecting Their First Child

Exclusive Details

Ray J's wife, Princess Love, is pregnant despite what the doubters say... and the sonogram proves it.

Ray J went on "The Real" Monday morning and announced he and Princess are expecting their first child. After the announcement, a bunch of people on social media were calling BS.

The sonogram was performed 2 weeks ago.

We're told the two tried for a long time to get pregnant, and it finally happened. The baby is expected in the summer.