Ray J and Princess Love Really Are Expecting Their First Child

Exclusive Details
Ray J's wife, Princess Love, is pregnant despite what the doubters say... and the sonogram proves it.
Ray J went on "The Real" Monday morning and announced he and Princess are expecting their first child. After the announcement, a bunch of people on social media were calling BS.
The sonogram was performed 2 weeks ago.
We're told the two tried for a long time to get pregnant, and it finally happened. The baby is expected in the summer.
Today in #GirlChatLive, @RayJ makes a big announcement! pic.twitter.com/EaNFiQeVUP— The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 27, 2017