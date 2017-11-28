Big Sean Buys Slash's Beverly Hills Mansion at Slashed Price

Big Sean Buys Slash's House At Slashed Price

Big Sean just became the new owner of Slash's former mansion ... and it looks like he got a rock star discount.

The rapper made moves this week to buy the 7 bed, 8 bath, 11,000 sq. ft. Beverly Hills palace previously owned by the GNR guitarist. The pad's been on the market since Perla, Slash's ex, filed for divorce in 2014.

Big Sean's dropping $8.7 mil for the crib -- a steal considering Slash originally listed it for around $11 mil and dropped it to $9.5 mil last year.

It's unclear what the key selling points were ... but you have to think the home theater, backyard pool/volleyball court and in-house stripper pole didn't hurt.

Josh and Matt Altman co-listed with Jordan Cohen to represent Slash, and Kevin Crane and Kofi Nartey repped Sean.