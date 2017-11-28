Big Sean Buys Slash's Beverly Hills Mansion at Slashed Price

EXCLUSIVE
Big Sean just became the new owner of Slash's former mansion ... and it looks like he got a rock star discount.
The rapper made moves this week to buy the 7 bed, 8 bath, 11,000 sq. ft. Beverly Hills palace previously owned by the GNR guitarist. The pad's been on the market since Perla, Slash's ex, filed for divorce in 2014.
Big Sean's dropping $8.7 mil for the crib -- a steal considering Slash originally listed it for around $11 mil and dropped it to $9.5 mil last year.
It's unclear what the key selling points were ... but you have to think the home theater, backyard pool/volleyball court and in-house stripper pole didn't hurt.
Josh and Matt Altman co-listed with Jordan Cohen to represent Slash, and Kevin Crane and Kofi Nartey repped Sean.