Chanel West Coast Gets Denied at Poppy ... Totally Loses It On Security!!!

Chanel West Coast Has a Meltdown on Security After Nightclub Denial

Chanel West Coast had an incredible meltdown on the security guard who bounced her and her crew from a club, and it's all on camera ... and absolutely EPIC.

We got Chanel and either 6, 7 or 8 of her "f****** hot girls" -- plus apl.de.ap from Black Eyed Peas -- trying to get into WeHo hot spot Poppy Monday night, but the door guy wasn't having it.

CWC didn't take kindly to the diss. She started cussing out the guy to his face, then marched into the streets to really make a scene ... while spewing stuff like, "You wish you could be a little white girl rapping, b***h!" You gotta see it, 'cause her string of insults was tremendous.

Oh, and don't call her pal Lil Pump ... Chanel doesn't like that either.