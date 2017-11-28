TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NFL's Lance Kendricks Weed Bust Video Released 'He's a Packers Player'

11/28/2017 1:10 PM PST

Lance Kendricks' Weed Bust Video, 'He's a Packers Player'

EXCLUSIVE

Imagine being a Packers fan in Wisconsin and having to bust one of the players for weed ... sucks, right!? 

That's exactly what happened to a cop in Appleton, WI on Sept. 2 when she pulled over tight end Lance Kendricks, who was on the way home from a Wisconsin Badgers football game. 

After Kendricks' car was stopped for going 81 in a 70, the officer immediately noticed the smell of weed and reports back to her partner ... saying, "You're not gonna wanna do this ... he's a Packers player."

But Kendricks didn't get a pass ... he eventually admitted to having weed in the car and was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web