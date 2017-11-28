Lance Kendricks' Weed Bust Video, 'He's a Packers Player'

NFL's Lance Kendricks Weed Bust Video Released 'He's a Packers Player'

EXCLUSIVE

Imagine being a Packers fan in Wisconsin and having to bust one of the players for weed ... sucks, right!?

That's exactly what happened to a cop in Appleton, WI on Sept. 2 when she pulled over tight end Lance Kendricks, who was on the way home from a Wisconsin Badgers football game.

After Kendricks' car was stopped for going 81 in a 70, the officer immediately noticed the smell of weed and reports back to her partner ... saying, "You're not gonna wanna do this ... he's a Packers player."

But Kendricks didn't get a pass ... he eventually admitted to having weed in the car and was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.