Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Set Wedding Month, Place

Meghan Markle's gonna be a May bride ... she and Prince Harry announced the month and location of their wedding -- and Harry's got history there.
Kensington Palace says the royal couple will walk down the aisle in May 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. They didn't say the date yet.
Looks like they opted for May because April is Kate Middleton's due date for her and Prince William's third child. As for the Chapel ... that's where Harry was christened way back in 1984.
Best part of the announcement ... "The Royal Family will pay for the wedding."
Big relief for the Markles.