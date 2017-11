Shakira & Gerard Pique Smiles Don't Lie ... What Break Up?!?

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are effectively shutting down rumors they've split by taking a very toothy joyride together.

The FC Barcelona fútbol star was behind the wheel with Shakira riding shotgun Tuesday on his home team's turf. The smiles on their faces fly directly in the face of reports that the couple -- who've been together for 6 years -- were on the outs.

From this vantage point, seems the parents of 2 boys are rock solid.

Sorry, Suzy Cortez ... this ride is closed until further notice.