Billie Lourd is Proud of Carrie Fisher's Grammy Nomination

Billie Lourd So Proud of Mom's Grammy Nom

EXCLUSIVE

Billie Lourd could be shopping for a Grammy night outfit soon ... now that her late mom Carrie Fisher﻿'s been posthumously nominated.

We got Billie in Bev Hills Tuesday, hours after Carrie's 2016 memoir, "The Princess Diarist," earned a spoken word nom. She was beaming about the honor, and wouldn't rule out accepting the award for her mom ... if she wins, of course. Use the Force, Billie.

Speaking of which, we tried to get some 'Last Jedi' scoop from Billie, but apparently being Princess Leia's spawn isn't even enough for Disney to risk spoilers getting out.