Floyd Mayweather's Beverly Hills Mansion Robbed by Burglars

Floyd Mayweather's Beverly Hills Mansion got hit in a high stakes burglary ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The jacking was discovered Tuesday afternoon when someone on Floyd's team found a broken window at the $26 million crib. According to law enforcement ... the staffer found a bunch of stuff was missing, including luggage, sunglasses and other accessories.

That might not sound like much, but this is "Money" Mayweather's place. We're told the minimum value of the stolen property is at least $10k, and likely more than that. They're still taking inventory.

These L.A.-area burglaries are an epidemic now with Jason Derulo, Yasiel Puig, Mariah Carey, Alanis Morissette, Demi Lovato, Drake, Nicki Minaj all getting hit ... to name just a few.

Floyd just bought the 15,000 sq. ft palace in September, and our sources confirm there is a state-of-the-art alarm system. It's unclear if it was on. Floyd is out of the country right now touring China.