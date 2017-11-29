Matt Lauer Exposed Himself, Gave Sex Toys as Gifts Claim Accusers

Matt Lauer Exposed Himself, Gave Sex Toys as Gifts ... NBC Accusers Claim

Matt Lauer exposed himself to a female co-worker, and gave another one a sex toy as a present -- and that's just the tip of the iceberg -- according to dozens of current and former NBC staffers.

The former "Today" co-host also allegedly enjoyed playing the game "F**k, Marry, Kill" in regards to his female co-hosts at NBC. The bombshell allegations came out in a Variety investigation.

One woman says Lauer once delivered a sex toy to a female co-worker, and attached an explicit note ... detailing how he'd use it on her. Several accusers claim his office was ground zero for much of the sexual misconduct. For instance, he allegedly called a female employee into his office ... dropped trou, and flaunted his penis.

According to the report ... Lauer's office also had a secret button under his desk, so he could lock the door without getting up.

One former producer claims several of Matt's office flings were consensual, but added they were still problematic because of the power he had as the face of the network. The producer added, "He knew people wouldn't ever complain."