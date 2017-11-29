Titans WR Rishard Matthews Supports Kaepernick With Custom Cleats

Rishard Matthews I'm Backin' Kaep ... On My Cleats!!

Colin Kaepernick ain't on an NFL roster, but he'll be taking the field against the Texans this Sunday ... courtesy of Tennessee Titans star Rishard Matthews' cleats!!

The 28-year-old receiver revealed his custom kicks for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign this weekend ... which allows players to wear any creative design supporting a charity of their choice on their cleats during the game.

Matthews explained his decision to support Kaep's Know Your Rights Camp ... saying "I don't have a foundation so I have chosen to support my brother (Colin Kaepernick's) foundation."

"He has paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to bring true everyday issues to light."