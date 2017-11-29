Hoda Kotb Thoughts on Matt Lauer? 'I Love Him'

'Today' Show Host Hoda Kotb Says She Still Loves Matt Lauer

EXCLUSIVE

Matt Lauer is gone from "Today," but at least one of his old co-workers still has love for him.

We got Hoda Kotb leaving NBC headquarters in NYC Wednesday after she went on the air to fill in for Matt, who was fired for alleged sexual misconduct.

Our photog asks if she's spoken to Matt since the bombshell news, and if she has any message for him. Forgiveness might be the word of the day.

WATCH: “The processing is going to take a lot of time…” @hodakotb and @KathieLGifford on Matt Lauer’s termination from NBC News. pic.twitter.com/Qy1lnu1mYH — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) November 29, 2017

Interestingly, Hoda appeared alongside another "Today" host, Kathie Lee Gifford, who spilled her guts about her love for Lauer, and the dismay she felt over his firing.

Looks like the feeling is mutual from Hoda.