Jane Fonda Sells Bev Hills Home for $10 Mil

Jane Fonda Sells Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $10 Million

EXCLUSIVE

Jane Fonda's finally handing over the keys to her ultra modern mansion -- it's been sold after almost a year on the market.

Fonda's 4 bed, 6.5 bath Bev Hills pad is described as eco-minded and contemporary. It features bamboo floors, floor-to-ceiling glass, vaulted ceilings, a gym and solar-heated pool.

The 7,102 sq. ft home also comes with a meditation garden overlooking the canyons.

Jane owned it with her ex, Richard Perry, and originally listed it for $12.995 million in January -- but the lucky buyer's getting it for the low low of $9.995 mil.

The deal's currently in escrow.