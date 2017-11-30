Meghan Markle Won't Get Royal Fast Pass to British Citizenship

Meghan Markle No Royal Fast Pass To UK Citizenship

No doubt it's good to be the Prince's fiancée, but Meghan Markle still won't get special treatment when it comes to becoming a citizen in the United Kingdom ... TMZ has learned.

Prince Harry's betrothed announced she intends to apply to be a legal Brit -- a process that can take up to 5 years for commoners. You'd think Meghan could get on some kinda Royal fam fast track, but Kensington Palace tells us no dice.

Official word is Meghan will have to go through the process like any "normal" subject of the crown.

Don't panic ... this won't delay the wedding, but here's how it could have an impact. Presumably, Queen Elizabeth will bestow a title on Harry and Meghan on their wedding day -- just like William and Kate got on theirs. It's still unclear if Meghan would be allowed to use her title before she's a UK citizen.

Now, let's talk royal babies. If the newlyweds have one before Meghan gets citizenship, the kid would automatically be a dual citizen in the UK and the U.S.!! Fingers crossed, America.