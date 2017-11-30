Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Getting Hitched Memorial Day Weekend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving their friends and family an extra day to recover from their wedding because they're tying the knot over Memorial Day Weekend.

The wedding date is set for Saturday, May 26 ... which works out perfectly not only for their American guests, but also the Brits. That Monday is a Bank Holiday in the UK.

As we reported, they're getting hitched at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle outside of London.

If you're a Royal fam fan ... plan your holiday accordingly.