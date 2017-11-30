'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Goodbye, Bel Air Hello, San Fernando Valley!!!

'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Puts Bel Air Mansion Up for Sale

EXCLUSIVE

Kyle Richards and super real estate agent Mauricio Umansky want to get the heck outta Bel Air -- makes sense because she's a Bev Hills housewife after all -- so she's giving folks a couple options to take over her pad.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has put her North Bel Air mansion up for sale OR lease -- creating options for prospective buyers or renters. If you're in it for the long haul, the price is $6.995 mil ... tenants gotta pay $50k/month.

The 7 bed, 8 bath mammoth home is pretty much the definition of luxury, if that's your thing. It's got a private home theater, a pool and spa, a lighted multi-purpose sports court, a chef-style kitchen, marble fireplace, a wet bar and on and on. In other words, it's nice.

BTW, Kyle and Mauricio just bought a new house in Encino ... so she's still not technically a Bev Hills housewife.

They kept it in the family, because their daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, is the listing agent.