'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Puts Bel Air Mansion Up for Sale

Kyle Richards and super real estate agent Mauricio Umansky want to get the heck outta Bel Air -- makes sense because she's a Bev Hills housewife after all -- so she's giving folks a couple options to take over her pad.
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has put her North Bel Air mansion up for sale OR lease -- creating options for prospective buyers or renters. If you're in it for the long haul, the price is $6.995 mil ... tenants gotta pay $50k/month.
The 7 bed, 8 bath mammoth home is pretty much the definition of luxury, if that's your thing. It's got a private home theater, a pool and spa, a lighted multi-purpose sports court, a chef-style kitchen, marble fireplace, a wet bar and on and on. In other words, it's nice.
BTW, Kyle and Mauricio just bought a new house in Encino ... so she's still not technically a Bev Hills housewife.
They kept it in the family, because their daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, is the listing agent.