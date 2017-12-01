LaVar Ball Should Not Shut His Mouth ... Says Ex-Laker A.C. Green

Donald Trump. Steph Curry. Luke Walton. Julius Randle.

LaVar Ball﻿ won't stop trashing these guys, and he shouldn't have to -- so says ex-Laker A.C. Green.

We got A.C. chillin' at The Grove in L.A. ... and the 3-time NBA champ told us he's got ZERO problems with how LaVar's going about his business.

"There's no issue," Green told TMZ Sports. "LaVar's gonna do what he does ... people see and recognize that."

The Iron Man says LaVar's just exercising his 1st amendment right ... and it doesn't matter who he goes off on -- even if it's Lonzo Ball's coaches and teammates.

"He has an opinion, and you guys keep giving him the opportunity to share his opinion, and you should."

Basically, back off the Big Baller.