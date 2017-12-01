Charlie Puth I'm a 90210 Kinda Guy!!!

Charlie Puth Buys Cool Home in Beverly Hills

Charlie Puth is on the move ... to Bev Hills.

Our real estate sources say he's now the owner of a super cool pad in the Trousdale part of Beverly Hills.

We're told he paid $9 million for the mid-century architectural home designed by Rex Lotery. It's got redwood everywhere you look and plenty of windows, which open to canyon views.

The house has landscaped motor court and an interior courtyard with a fountain. And he'll be able to rest easy because the house is securely gated ... important given what's been going on with celeb break-ins.

Charlie closes escrow today. He was repped by super realtor Kurt Rappaport.