UFC's Arianny Celeste Says She's Got Pipes Like Selena Gomez

Arianny Celeste says she can slay the mic just like Selena Gomez﻿ -- and if you want proof, all ya gotta do is peep her new track!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the UFC's baddest Octagon Girl -- who's been killin' it in the recording studio -- and asked who she compares herself to as a singer.

Arianny shot high ... telling us she thinks of herself as a Selena-Tove Lo hybrid.

But don't take her word for it ... Celeste says her new single, "Zoo," can do all the talking. (We watched it. She's right.)

BTW, Selena, if you're out there ... Arianny says she's down for a collab!!

You really gonna say no to this action??