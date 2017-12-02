LaVar Ball Claps Back At Byron Scott You're a Bum, Stop Leeching Off Me!!

LaVar Ball Claps Back At Byron Scott: You're A Bum Who's Leeching Off Me

EXCLUSIVE

Wanna know how LaVar Ball ﻿feels about Byron Scott telling him to stay in his lane??

Well you're in luck ... 'cause TMZ Sports got the BBB boss out around Chino Hills earlier this week, and he went SCORCHED EARTH on the ex-Lakers coach.

It was so good, we're giving you the full play-by-play:

"Yeah I got words for Byron Scott: Shut the hell up and do what you do! Leave me alone."

"He ain't doin' nothing else. Tell him if he want his name in the news, tell him go do something! You ain't gotta talk about Ball to get your name in the news."

"But then again, yes you do. Cause ain't nobody talk about Byron Scott doin' nothing."

Dang ... looks like Donald Trump﻿'s actually been getting off easy.