Katy Perry, Archdiocese Win $15 Million Verdict Over L.A. Convent

Katy Perry, Archdiocese Win $15 mil Verdict Over L.A. Convent

Katy Perry and the Archdiocese of L.A. just won $15 million.

Katy had a deal to buy a convent from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. It's unclear, but it looks like Katy want to use the convent as a home. Thing is, a restaurant owner named Dana Hollister claimed she had already bought the convent from 2 nuns.

The Archdiocese went to the nuns and said they had no right to sell the property. That launched a 2-year battle over who had the right to sell the property.

The jury determined Katy and the Archdiocese had the valid deal and were damaged because it never went through. Katy got $5 million from Hollister and the Archdiocese got $10 million which represented the profit it would have made off Katy.