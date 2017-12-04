Randy Travis DWI Naked Arrest Vid Released

Randy Travis' DWI Naked Arrest Video Released

Randy Travis' DWI arrest video has finally been released by Texas officials, and it's apparent the singer is out of it.

The video is 3 hours long ... we've posted a portion where Randy is clearly agitated and praying to God.

The 2012 footage of Randy's arrest was released Monday after a federal judge denied the country singer's request to keep it private.

As we reported ... Travis filed a lawsuit in September to keep his arrest vid under wraps, claiming it would be a violation of his privacy rights because he was exhausted, intoxicated and medicated.

Travis crashed his Trans Am and was found naked at the crash scene after walking to a convenience store ... also in the nude.

Travis' rep tells TMZ, "Randy's behavior was extremely altered the evening of his arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body, causing him to do and say things that were entirely out of character," adding he suffered a severe concussion as a result of the crash.

The rep goes on ... "Randy is deeply apologetic for his actions that evening. A man of integrity with a good heart, Randy does not and will never condone these type of actions that distort the true beliefs of Randy Travis and his entire family."