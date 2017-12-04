Scarlett Johansson, Ex-Husband We Are Still Family

Scarlett Johansson and Ex-Husband Co-Parenting While Christmas Shopping

EXCLUSIVE

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac shelved whatever differences they have and took their 3-year-old daughter, Rose, on an XMAS shopping spree.

The trio hit the stores in New York City Sunday and then took Rose to see the Disney flick "Coco." It didn't stop there ... they went to dinner at Via Quadronno ... a cool Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side.

Scarlett and Romain's divorce was final in September and she's currently dating Colin Jost, but clearly co-parenting is a priority for both of them.