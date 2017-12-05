TMZ

Ex-USC Linebacker Osa Masina Sentenced to Jail ... For Sexual Battery

12/5/2017 2:31 PM PST

Ex-USC football player Osa Masina was sentenced to 3 years behind bars on Tuesday after pleading guilty to 3 counts of misdemeanor sexual battery ... but will only be locked up for 1 year. 

Masina learned his fate at a Salt Lake City courthouse Tuesday afternoon ... after the 19-year-old victim re-told her testimony ... saying she was anally raped by Masina after falling asleep at a party back in 2016.

She also said Masina engaged in oral sex with her while she was asleep.

The ex-USC linebacker was initially charged with rape and two counts of forcible sodomy -- both 1st degree felonies ... but accepted a plea deal on lesser charges in October.

Once Masina gets out, he will spend the next 2 years on probation.

Masina reportedly apologized to the victim and her family, took full responsibility for his actions, and was immediately taken into custody.

