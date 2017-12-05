Jamie Foxx Gettin' (Less) Shady With Katie Holmes

Jamie Foxx Gets Support from GF Katie Holmes at Sunglasses Event

Jamie Foxx was actin' all sorts of shady at his Privé sunglasses event in New York City Monday night, but not when it came to his relationship with Katie Holmes.

Katie and Jamie, who famously don't do public events together -- despite dating for years now -- came one step closer. Jamie reps the brand, and Katie showed up for the event ... sporting a new shorter hairdo. They still didn't pose for any pics together, but everyone knew why Katie was there.

It wasn't the kinda PDA we saw during their romantic stroll on the beach in Malibu, but these kids are inching closer. They'll be hand-in-hand before ya know it.