'Duck Dynasty' Star Jep Robertson Selling Louisiana Crib for $1.4 Million

Looks like "Duck Dynasty" star Jep Robertson is gonna be crashing with family if he ever returns to Louisiana for the holidays because he's getting rid of his huge crib on famed Robertson Row.

Jep's listed his 6 bedroom, 6 bath home in West Monroe for $1.4 million. Most of the cul-de-sac is occupied by his famous family.

Jep recently relocated with his wife, Jessica, and kids to Austin, Texas to start his food truck business, which landed him the spin-off show, "Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty."

As for the 6,457 square foot pad he's leaving behind in West Monroe ... it's on a lake and comes with a fruit orchard and chicken coop, which we're guessing is duck friendly, too. The home's also got a 100-year-old fireplace, but that's not as cool as the copper tub in the master bedroom. You'll know it when you see it.