Kobe Bryant & Fam Hit Disneyland for Baby Mamba's 1st Birthday

Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter, Bianka, just turned 1 -- so naturally, he took the whole fam out to his absolute favorite place to celebrate.

Nope, not the basketball court ... the Magic Kingdom -- so Baby Mamba could get the full Disneyland experience on her big day. (Props to Mrs. Bryant for going all-in with the Minnie Mouse ears).

Kobe was on daddy duty ... but #MambaMentality also locked onto the concessions, so he could cop a Shaq-sized Churro.

If this feels familiar ... it's probably 'cause Bryant has hit up Mickey and pals a TON throughout the years -- including a trip earlier this year where he turned up with baby B.