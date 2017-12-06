UFC's Max Holloway Conor Needs to Figure His Life Out ... 'Hearing Crazy Things'

UFC's Max Holloway to Conor McGregor: 'Go Figure Your Life Out'

UFC champ Max Holloway says he's legitimately concerned for Conor McGregor﻿ ... not because he's gonna kick his ass, but 'cause Conor could be throwing away his career.

We talked to Max coming off his huge win at UFC 218 ... and the featherweight king set aside his desire to call out McGregor to dish out some real talk.

"Go figure your life out. You're hearing crazy things about the dude, and I hope it's not true," Max told TMZ Sports.

ICYMI, a rundown of Conor last month ...

-- Got physical with officials at an MMA event

-- Was rumored to have been in a bar fight (though nothing concrete has come out)

-- Pissed off a judge at a court appearance for speeding

-- And that ain't all

Holloway says he wants to avenge his loss from 2013 -- but it's clear he respects McGregor and just wants what's best for him.

"I hope we don't see another guy of his stature fall because of things that he chooses to do outside the Octagon, and even in."﻿