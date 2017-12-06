Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Ass Good Ass it Gets

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Soak Up Miami Sun

Scott Disick took his eyes off the prize for a sec ... not that Sofia Richie's butt gave a damn.

Scott and Sofia soaked up some rays Wednesday on Miami Beach ... where it was insanely hot, in more ways than one.

First of all, Sofia was en fuego in a red bikini that left very little to the imagination. Second of all ... Scott looked like he was frying, judging by his shiny noggin.

They're in town because Sofia's hosting her Dujour Art Basel Cover party tonight at The Confidante Miami Beach hotel.

The mystery is what the hell's on Scott's phone that's better than this ...