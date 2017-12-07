Conor McGregor Won't Ever Fight Again, Says Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Conor Won't Ever Fight Again ... I Called It

Conor McGregor won't EVER fight for money again in his life -- instead, he's setting himself up for a BIG career as a movie star ... so says UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

"I never thought he was coming back," Tyron said on "The Hollywood Beatdown" ... explaining he's got way too much money to risk his health against killers like himself and Tony Ferguson.

But, Conor ain't going quietly into that good night ... Tyron believes all the crazy stunts McGregor has pulled over the past few months are part of a calculated plan to raise his profile for his next big career move.

Rita Ora ... the rumored bar fight ... the Irish courtroom drama -- Tyron says Conor knows exactly what he's doing.

But if Conor DOES decide to fight again, Tyron says he would "beat his ass any day of the week."

"I'll beat the brakes off that little thang!"

