Police Bodycam Vid Shows 'Execution' of Daniel Shaver, Officer Found Not Guilty

Police body cam footage shows the moment a Mesa, AZ police officer gunned down an unarmed man in a hotel hallway -- a shooting where the jury found the officer not guilty of 2nd degree murder.

The 2016 shooting happened in hotel where police were responding to a report of someone pointing a gun out a window. Philip Brailsford was one of the responding officers, and in this video you see him barking out commands to a man and woman the moment they walk out of their room.

While attempting to take Daniel Shaver into custody ... Brailsford unloaded, shooting and killing 26-year-old Shaver. Brailsford, who is no longer on the force, was on trial for 2nd degree murder and reckless manslaughter -- until the jury returned not guilty verdicts Thursday on both counts.

Mark Geragos represented Shaver's family and described the shooting as "an execution, pure and simple. The justice system miserably failed Daniel and his family."