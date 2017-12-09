Metta World Peace Says LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball Don't Need College

EXCLUSIVE
Metta World Peace says everyone freakin' out over LaVar Ball having his sons, LiAngelo and LaMelo, ditch UCLA should chill ... 'cause higher education ain't a slam dunk for everyone.
"There's so many things you can do ... college is a small part of life," Metta told TMZ Sports outside Chateau Marmont in Hollywood.
Want proof?? MWP pointed to Bill Gates and Jay-Z -- two of the prime examples of big ballers who dropped out.
And if LiAngelo does try to chase his hoop dreams ... Peace -- who's balled in China and Italy -- says playing abroad's a pretty sweet deal, too.
"He could stay overseas for the rest of his life -- they pay good money."