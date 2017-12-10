Mohamed Hadid Russia's Olympic Ban: 'Best Thing That Happened'

Mohamed Hadid Says Russia's Ban Will Make Olympics Clean Again

EXCLUSIVE

Russia's ban from the 2018 Winter Olympics is the "best thing that happened" to the games ... so says Mohamed Hadid, who tells TMZ Sports it's the most effective way to keep athletes clean.

We spoke with the ex-speed skiier -- who represented Jordan in the 1992 games -- about the International Olympic Committee dropping the hammer on Russia earlier this week, and Hadid says athletes will learn their lesson to prevent doping in the future.

Bonus -- we did some digging and found a pic of Mohamed from the '92 games ... and we must say, the dude looks glorious.