WWE Wrestler Rich Swann Busted for Allegedly Battering, Imprisoning Wife

WWE Wrestler Rich Swann Arrested for Allegedly Battering, Imprisoning Wife

WWE champ Rich Swann was arrested this weekend for allegedly battering and falsely imprisoning his wife -- who's also a pro wrestler -- and now he's suspended.

According to cops, Swann was driving his newlywed wife, Vannarah Riggs, back home after a match of hers in Florida when they got into an argument in the car, which got heated.

She reportedly exited the vehicle and Swann stopped the car in the middle of traffic to go get her, allegedly grabbing her by the arm and then putting her in a headlock to drag her back as she screamed for help.

Witnesses told police the car was not in park during all this and continued to roll until it hit a telephone pole. Swann denied touching his wife, telling cops she got back in the car on her own.

He was booked for simple battery and false imprisonment, and is reportedly set to be released on his own recognizance Sunday.

WWE issued a statement saying they had a zero tolerance policy regarding domestic violence, and that Swann is suspended indefinitely.