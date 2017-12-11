Brittany Snow Sued Over Car Crash You Screwed My Neck!!!

Brittany Snow Sued Over 2016 Car Crash

EXCLUSIVE

Brittany Snow's allegedly heavy foot just got her sued.

Jose Erazo Gomez ﻿is suing the 'Pitch Perfect' star after he says he was rear-ended at a high rate of speed back in July 2016. In docs, obtained by TMZ, Gomez says the other driver's failure to stop caused him catastrophic injuries.

We're told Brittany was the one behind the wheel, but Jose is also suing her mom, Cindy. In docs, Gomez says he suffered shock and injury to his nervous system. We're told that includes a disc tear in his neck.

He's suing for unspecified damages. We've reached out to Brittany, so far no word back.